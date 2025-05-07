Citruslabs Study Confirms That Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed Significantly Eases Feline Arthritis Symptoms, Boosts Mobility And Comfort

Majority of Participants Saw Less Pain and More Playful Moments in their Cats After Six Weeks

CHICAGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new consumer perception study conducted by Citruslabs , the leader in clinical trials for personal care products including a focus on pet health, has shown that the Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed offers substantial benefits in improving mobility, reducing discomfort, and enhancing quality of life for cats as they age. Intentionally designed with warmth, orthopedic support, and integrated herbal therapy, the Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed was evaluated over six weeks by 40 cat owners with senior and arthritic cats. The study revealed strong improvements across key areas of feline health and behavior, indicating that Knead's Therapeutic Cat Bed lives up to the brand's promises.

"Cats with arthritis often suffer in silence, which is a major area of concern that we were addressing when we created the therapeutic bed with the help of vet experts," said Ben Li, co-founder of Knead. "Easing arthritic pain in cats was our top priority, so we are thrilled that this study validates our objective and goes a step beyond by revitalizing cats' activity, playfulness, and emotional well-being, ultimately strengthening the bond between pets and their owners."

Key findings from the study reveal:



Mobility Boost : Approximately 76% of participants noticed improved mobility in their cats after just six weeks; 59% of cats were reported to jump more frequently after using Knead and 78% of cats were more active overall, including a 46% increase in their ability to reach kitchen counter heights in one attempt.

Pain Relief : 70% of owners reported that their cats appeared to experience less pain, and 82% observed arthritis pain reduction when using the bed's heating function.

Comfort and Behavior : A remarkable 84% of participants noticed an increase in kneading behavior - a known sign of feline comfort - while 78% noted improved overall quality of life.

High Adoption Rate : By week six, approximately 90% of cats used the Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed more than three times per week, and 78% had made it their preferred resting spot. Owner Satisfaction : Approximately 92% of owners expressed a desire for their cats to continue using the Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed, and 89% said they would recommend it to friends and family.

The Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed integrates heat therapy, ergonomic support, and herbal pads designed to provide targeted relief. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT KNEAD CATS

Knead is passionately dedicated to improving the lives of cats by creating products that provide the comfort and care they truly deserve. Merging functionality with style, Knead aims to strengthen the bond between cats and their owners, driven by a science-backed understanding of feline needs. Committed to innovation and purpose-driven solutions, Knead empowers cat lovers to feel proud of the care they provide. Discover more at .

SOURCE Knead Cats

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED