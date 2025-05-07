Guidehouse, USO, And D.C. United Celebrate Military Appreciation Night

USO honored with commitments to military families, special halftime ceremony, and donation at Audi Field



MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global advisory, technology, and managed services firm serving the commercial and public sectors, joined forces with the United Service Organizations (USO) and D.C. United to honor service members and their families during Military Appreciation Night at Audi Field on May 3, 2025.

The celebration featured tributes to military families throughout the match, with USO guests taking part in on-field moments and hospitality experiences honoring their contributions. As part of the evening's festivities, Guidehouse presented the USO with a $30,000 donation in a special halftime ceremony, underscoring its commitment to supporting the military community.

"At Guidehouse, we are proud to stand alongside the USO and D.C. United in recognizing the brave individuals and families who serve our nation," said Ryan McKeon, Guidehouse Partner and USO Mid-Atlantic Advisory Council Member. "This night is about celebrating their service, showing our appreciation, and strengthening the community through shared experiences."

In celebration of the halftime donation, Guidehouse donated 50 tickets to the USO as a continued gesture of support. USO receives donated tickets from D.C. United to every home game. This new "United in Service supported by Guidehouse" section of seats was revealed during the May 3 game.

"We're incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with Guidehouse and D.C. United," said Lisa Marie Riggins, Regional President for the USO Southeast Region. "Events like Military Appreciation Night not only provide unforgettable experiences for our service members and their loved ones, but they also reinforce that their sacrifices are seen and deeply valued by the community."

"Military Appreciation Night reflects our ongoing commitment to service members, and we look forward to building on this important collaboration with Guidehouse and the USO to support military families throughout the year," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "It's an honor to work alongside Guidehouse to recognize and uplift the brave service members who have given so much to protect our country."

As a Military Friendly® Employer , Guidehouse supports the military community through partnerships with organizations like the USO, volunteer activities, and professional development opportunities for transitioning veterans and their families. Guidehouse and D.C. United's strategic partnership is anchored in a shared purpose to uplift communities, foster a teamwork-driven mindset, and uphold the highest standards of excellence.

