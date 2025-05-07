Pocketbook Agency Earns A Spot On The Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2025 List

National recognition from Forbes marks a milestone in Pocketbook Agency's rise as a leading boutique recruiting firm.

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketbook Agency, a boutique, women-owned and led recruiting firm, has once again earned a spot on Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, marking its second consecutive year of recognition. Presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., this honor celebrates firms demonstrating excellence and impact in the talent acquisition industry.

Now in its ninth year, the rankings are based on survey responses from over 16,700 participants, including recruiters, HR and hiring managers, and recent job candidates-collected between November 2024 and January 2025. Insights from the previous year's survey were also considered, though they carried less influence in the final results. Firms with the highest number of recommendations earned a spot on the list. Pocketbook Agency is proud to have climbed from No. 200 to No. 164 on Forbes' 2025 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, which honors the top 225 companies specializing in roles with salaries under $100,000. The team is thrilled to be recognized once again for its continued excellence.

"Being recognized by Forbes once again is a powerful affirmation of the trust both our clients and candidates place in us," says Brittany Dolin, Owner and CEO of Pocketbook Agency. "In a competitive and ever-evolving hiring landscape, we take pride in being a reliable partner on both sides of the search. This honor reinforces our continued commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-impact placements that stand the test of time."

Pocketbook Agency has quickly become one of the nation's premier recruiting firms, known coast to coast for its modern, elevated approach. Under the leadership of Owner and CEO, Brittany Dolin, the agency has redefined what exceptional recruiting looks like. Recognized by Forbes, named to Inc. Magazine's Power Partners 2024 list and Regionals list for fastest-growing companies in 2024, and a recipient of the prestigious Enterprising Women Award, Pocketbook is earning acclaim across the industry.

The awards list was announced on May 6th, 2025 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

About Pocketbook Agency:

Pocketbook Agency was founded in 2014 and is led by Owner and CEO, Brittany Dolin. What started as a bold idea to modernize recruiting has grown into an award-winning, women-owned agency with a nationwide presence. Pocketbook is known for curating top-tier administrative and executive support talent for both high-powered corporate settings and ultra-private households. From high-growth startups and Fortune 500 execs to A-list celebrities and visionary founders, Pocketbook matches elite clients with exceptional talent across industries such as Entertainment, Tech, Venture Capital, Crypto, Real Estate, Beauty, Hospitality, and beyond. With a deep network, a sharp eye for talent, and a pulse on what's next, Pocketbook is the go-to for clients who don't just need help, they need the best. Learn more at pocketbookagency

