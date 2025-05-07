UAE Construction Market Report 2025 | Dubai's AED16 Billion Roads Development Plan To Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of UAE's construction industry, highlighting a 4.2% growth forecast for 2025 and a sustained 4% annual increase from 2026-2029. Key drivers include Dubai's AED16 billion Roads Development Plan and a focus on transport, energy, and housing projects. The UAE's strategic initiatives to bolster the logistics sector and attract foreign investments further enhance growth prospects.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the UAE's construction industry, including:



The UAE's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the UAE's construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

UAE's construction industry is expected to expand by 4.2% in real terms in 2025 and register an average annual growth of 4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the transport, oil and gas, energy, and housing infrastructure projects.

Growth will be driven by Dubai's AED16 billion ($4.4 billion) 2024-2027 Main Roads Development Plan, which will cover 22 projects across the emirate's expanding road network, and benefit over six million people. Previously, in November 2024, the emirate had approved the five-year (2025-2029) plan for internal roads development; it involves 21 projects across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas for the construction of 634km of new roads at a cost of AED3.7 billion ($1 billion). In a recent development, in January 2025, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded a contract worth AED1.5 billion ($408.4 million) for the Al Fay Street Development. The project includes the development of five key intersections featuring 13,500m of bridges and 12,900m of roads.

The government's plan, announced in early February 2025, to increase the logistics sector's value to AED200 billion ($54.5 billion) annually by 2030 will also support industry growth during the forecast period and enhance its global trade hub status. To achieve this, the government will focus on expanding infrastructure, modernizing supply chain technologies, and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Previously, in November 2024, the UAE announced the National Investment Strategy 2031, through which, it aims to double FDI to AED1.3 trillion ($354 billion) by 2031. To achieve this, the government will attract new investments in priority sectors, expand existing projects, strengthen international partnerships, improve investor relations, and boost overall competitiveness

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in the UAE. It provides:



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the UAE, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

