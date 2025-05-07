The RBL Group Concludes Human Capability Exchange 2025, Uniting Global Leaders Around The Power Of Human Capability

The RBL Group Human Capability Exchange 2025

The RBL Group successfully hosted the virtual Human Capability Exchange 2025, drawing over 800 leaders from 45 countries to explore human capability.

- Norm SmallwoodPROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The RBL Group , a global leader in elevating human capability to deliver business results, today announced the successful completion of Human Capability Exchange 2025, a two-day virtual summit that convened more than 800 senior leaders and HR professionals from 45 countries.Across 12 interactive sessions, executives from organizations such as Global Partners, Savage, the Singapore Public Service, Sonova, and Coca-Cola Hellenic shared evidence-based practices for turning human capability into measurable value.“HR is at an inflection point,” said Dave Ulrich, Co-Founder of The RBL Group.“When the context around us changes, we must change with it-so that people, organizations, and society all win.”Key HighlightsOrganization: Eric Slifka (President & CEO) and Catie Kerns (CS&TO), Global Partners – How a capability-first roadmap is transforming a legacy fuel distributor into a diversified energy company.Leadership: Kirk Aubry, retired CEO of Savage – Building a culture playbook that aligns 3,000 team members behind one leadership narrative.Talent: Ioanna Vasilakopoulou, Coca-Cola Hellenic – Scaling a pan-regional talent engine across 29 markets.Human Resources: Peck Kem Low, Singapore Public Service – Using predictive analytics and AI to cut hiring cycle time by 40 percent while deepening diversity.“Use AI responsibly-if the machines end up interviewing each other, where does the human come in? Our HR job will never go out of fashion.” – Peck Kem Low“Unlike traditional conferences, we start with the value your external stakeholders feel and work backward to the capabilities that create it,” added Norm Smallwood, Co-Founder of The RBL Group.“Participants leave with tools they can apply Monday morning-no theory without action.”On-Demand AccessFull session replays , slide decks, and resource kits are now available at /human-capability-exchange-2025-session-replays .About The RBL GroupThe RBL Group elevates human capability to accelerate stakeholder value. Through decades of research, data analytics, and hands-on collaboration, RBL helps leaders, HR teams, and organizations build the capabilities that drive measurable business impact. Learn more at .

