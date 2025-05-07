Dadu, Children's Museum Of Qatar Launches 'Light Atelier' In Rabat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, has launched the "Museum in Residence: Light Atelier" programme at Al Faqih Al Ghazi School in Rabat, bringing an immersive and innovative educational experience to young learners in Morocco as a legacy of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The Light Atelier programme transforms traditional classrooms into dynamic, sensory-rich environments where children aged 3 to 7 can explore light as a scientific, artistic, and cultural element. Through hands-on activities with reflective surfaces, translucent materials, and shadow play, children are encouraged to learn through alternative methods, combining play with personal development and critical thinking skills.

During his visit to Morocco, HE President of Dadu Dr. Mohamed Al Sada said: "This fruitful cultural collaboration reflects the enduring bonds of friendship between Qatar and Morocco. It embodies our shared commitment to nurturing creativity, curiosity, and cultural exchange among our youngest generations."

As part of the initiative, Dadu provided training and mentorship to educators from the Academy of the Riad-Sale-Kenitra region, ensuring that Moroccan teachers are equipped to sustain and expand the approach. The programme directly supports Morocco's 2022-2026 education roadmap, which aims to double extracurricular activities in schools and engage 37,000 students over the next three years.

Officials from the Ministry of Education of the Kingdom of Morocco praised the initiative's contribution to the national education strategy, citing the value of interactive, play-based learning in enhancing student engagement with the world.

David Taylor, Deputy Director of Project & Operations at Dadu, noted: "Our mission is to spark curiosity, encourage exploration, and inspire a lifelong love of learning. By sharing this programme with our Moroccan partners, we are also building lasting cultural bridges between our countries."

The launch of the Light Atelier in Rabat is a key element of the lasting impact of cross-cultural collaboration stemming from the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

Since its inception in 2012, Qatar's Years of Culture have sought to support deeper understanding between nations through art, education, and shared heritage.

Bringing Dadu's programme to Moroccan classrooms ensures that the spirit of cultural collaboration continues long after the official year concludes and supports a generation of culturally savvy young people.