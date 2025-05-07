Moscow Kicks Off Summer Tourism Season For Visitors From Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Moscow City Tourism Committee successfully hosted an exclusive business session in Doha, Qatar, on May 4, 2025, as part of Moscow's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with the Middle East and expand cooperation with Qatari partners in the tourism sector.

Doha, Qatar: The Moscow City Tourism Committee's presentation emphasized Moscow's growing appeal as both a leisure and business tourism destination. Key initiatives for 2025, such as expanding halal tourism infrastructure, enhancing connectivity with the Middle East, and promoting the city's cultural offerings, were discussed in detail.

As part of the event, a dedicated business mission was held, bringing together more than 100 representatives of the local Qatari tour operators and their Moscow counterparts. This session provided an excellent opportunity for networking, discussions on expanding tourism exchanges, and fostering partnerships that will benefit both regions. The business session focused on deepening collaboration, promoting new travel initiatives, and exploring opportunities for growth in the tourism sector. This event was a continuation of the series of the Moscow City Tourism Committee's business meeting on the Middle East, which took place in February 2025.

“We understand the importance of providing a comfortable and culturally sensitive environment, and we are constantly working to enhance our infrastructure to cater to the needs of our Arab visitors. During recent discussions, we reinforced our commitment to offering Halal-friendly dining options and Arabic-speaking support services, and we're particularly looking forward to the exciting summer months with its fantastic festivals, events and cultural offerings,” said Magomed Mezhiev, Head of the International Cooperation Directorate.

Moscow ensures a comfortable and welcoming experience for all its visitors, including those from the Arab world. During the business session, the city's tourism potential was discussed, with a particular emphasis on the vibrant summer season. Representatives of the Moscow City Tourism Committee highlighted the numerous festivals, events, and cultural celebrations planned, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors. A growing number of restaurants and cafes in Moscow are certified Halal, offering a variety of delicious and authentic cuisine. Dedicated tourist information centers staffed with Arabic-speaking professionals are available to assist with any needs, making navigation and planning effortless. For further details and upcoming events, visit discovermoscow .