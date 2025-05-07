Amir Honours Outstanding Graduates Of Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch (Class of 2025) of Qatar University (QU) students, held at QU Sports and Events Complex on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim attended the ceremony, alongside ministers, members of QU Board of Trustees, QU Vice Presidents, students' guardians and senior officials.

During the ceremony, HH the Amir honored the 153 outstanding graduates in all disciplines, while HE President of QU Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari handed the certificates to the 670 graduates.

President of Qatar University HE Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari gave a speech, and student Abdulrahman Hashim Al Sayed delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates.