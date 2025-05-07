Environment Ministry Officials Inspect Quarry Sites, Detect Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Wildlife Development Department, in cooperation with the Environmental Security Department of the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya), carried out a joint field campaign on a number of crusher and quarry sites that exploit natural resources in violation of environmental laws.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Environment said that the campaign resulted in the detection of a number of environmental violations, and necessary legal action was taken against the violating companies.



With this campaigns it aims to address environmental violations related to primary resource extraction activities, to protect ecosystems and ensure the sustainability of resources for future generations.

