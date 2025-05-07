QNB Supports Innovation And Youth Empowerment As Gold Sponsor Of QU Engineering Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB proudly supported innovation and youth development as the Gold Sponsor of the Creativity & Innovation for Engineering Solutions Development Forum hosted by Qatar University (QU)'s College of Engineering, and organised by the Office of the Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, in collaboration with Technology Innovation and Engineering Education (TIEEE).

QNB reaffirmed its commitment to fostering academic excellence, technological advancement, and youth empowerment in Qatar. The Bank's support underscores its broader vision of contributing to the development of a diversified, knowledge-based economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The forum brought together students and innovators from across Qatar to showcase their groundbreaking work, and featured an innovations exhibition, where participating students presented projects with high potential for commercialization. Submissions included product prototypes, research posters, and technical demonstrations, reflecting the creativity and ambition of Qatar's next generation of engineers.

Judged by a panel of industry experts and academic faculty, the best entries were recognized with the College of Engineering Best Technology Innovation Awards.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications, said :“We are proud to support such initiatives that nurture innovation and invest in the potential of our young talents. This event not only celebrates engineering excellence but also aligns with our goal of driving sustainable development through education and technology.”

