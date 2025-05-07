QCB Governor Discusses Developments In Finance And Investment With Executives From Several Global Companies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani held meetings with Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS Investment Partners, Marc Rowan, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Global Management, David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Carlyle Group and Jonathan Gray (pictured), President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Group. These meetings took place on the sidelines of the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 4 to 7, 2025. During the meetings, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.