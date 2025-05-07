Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Discusses Developments In Finance And Investment With Executives From Several Global Companies

QCB Governor Discusses Developments In Finance And Investment With Executives From Several Global Companies


2025-05-07 09:31:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani held meetings with Scott Kapnick, Chief Executive Officer of HPS Investment Partners, Marc Rowan, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Global Management, David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Carlyle Group and Jonathan Gray (pictured), President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone Group. These meetings took place on the sidelines of the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 4 to 7, 2025. During the meetings, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.

MENAFN07052025000063011010ID1109518703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search