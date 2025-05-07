Huawei Arms Region Against Sophisticated Cyber Threats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Dubai: Huawei Cloud placed artificial intelligence (AI) in the forefront of its cybersecurity strategy, unveiling a new AI native security portfolio during the GISEC Global 2025 exhibition, which began at the World Trade Centre in Dubai yesterday.

While announcing Huawei's comprehensive AI-Native security solutions, which feature two key solutions - Large Model Security, powered by Data Security Center (DSC), and SecMaster, Huawei representatives highlighted the company's commitment to reshape data security landscape.

Noting that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region reports some of the world's fastest growing adoption rates for cloud and AI - thus becoming more and more vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks - Huawei executives noted its latest innovations will give governments and industries an advantage against ransomware, data poisoning, and model tampering threats.

Speaking at a press briefing held on the sidelines of the prestigious event, Huawei Security Product Domain, Data Communication Product Line President Richard Wu said:“The Middle East is an important region in the world economy. Enterprises and demand for network security in the region are growing rapidly. There are many excellent MSPs and carriers in the Middle East, such as Jeraisy and Saudi Telecom Company. We attach great importance to cooperation with local enterprises.”

“In 2024, Huawei launched the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution and quickly reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Jeraisy, a network provider in Saudi Arabia. The cooperation between the two companies will bring more comprehensive network security solutions for enterprises in the Middle East. In the future, we will cooperate with more enterprises in the Middle East to strengthen their network security and promote digital development,” Wu said.

Vice President of AI Business for Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, Dr Zhu Shenggao, said the company's goal is to give organisations intelligent, adaptive security that evolves faster than today's most complex attacks.

“Huawei Cloud's 3CS system speeds up compliance certifications, strengthens security governance, and boosts trust in cloud services by leveraging global expertise.”

“Huawei Cloud has received a number of global, regional, and industry-specific security compliance certifications, ensuring the security and compliance of businesses deployed by cloud service customers. For example, Huawei Cloud holds the CSA STAR Certification, proving its world-class security. This globally recognised standard covers 16 key areas-like data protection, risk management, and infrastructure security-confirming Huawei Cloud meets top industry and compliance benchmarks.”

“Huawei Cloud will continue to work with governments, customers, and industry partners to address cloud security challenges in an open and cooperative manner and fully meet the security requirements of cloud service users,” Dr Zhu said.

Richard Wu said that AI technologies, such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek, are developing rapidly and are widely used in various industries, such as government, finance, and healthcare, to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“However, hackers also use AI technologies to launch network attacks. In 2024, AI-driven network attacks increased by 50% year over year. According to AV-Test, more than 100 million new viruses are created annually, and a new virus is created every four seconds on average. Hackers can also use AI tools to generate malware variants quickly,” Wu said, adding Huawei's innovative AI-driven solutions help battle AI with AI.

“In the field of cybersecurity, Huawei brings together top talent from around the world. It has set up six major cybersecurity labs globally and was the first in the industry to use AI technology to strengthen corporate cybersecurity protection,” Wu said.

Senior Cybersecurity Advisor at Huawei European Cybersecurity Center Colm Murphy said cybersecurity and user privacy protection are Huawei's top priorities.

“Over the past 30 years, Huawei has established end-to-end cybersecurity practices, from strategies and supply chain to R&D, products, and solutions. Huawei operates in over 170 countries and regions without major cybersecurity incidents,” Murphy stated.

With AI now supercharging Huawei Cloud's defences against global cyber threats, the company hopes to set a new benchmark for automated security in the region's fast-moving digital economy.

“In 2024, Huawei invested $24.6bn back into research and development, which accounted for 20.8% of its annual revenue. The company's total R&D investment over the past decade amounts to $171.1bn, reflecting its dedication to continuous innovation in cybersecurity. Huawei currently has more than 3,000 cybersecurity R&D personnel, with 5% of its R&D spend focused exclusively on boosting the security of its products,” Murphy added.