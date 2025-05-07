Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With India's External Affairs Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call today, May 7, 2025, with HE Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as discussed latest developments in the crisis between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and ways to resolve it through diplomacy.Read Also
The Prime Minister expressed Qatar's deep concern over the continued escalation between India and Pakistan, reaffirming Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving the outstanding issues between the two countries through dialogue and peaceful means.
