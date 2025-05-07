Bein Secures World Athletics Championships Broadcast Rights Until 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World Athletics has signed a three-year agreement with beIN Media Group ('beIN') for the global sports, entertainment, and media group to have exclusive rights to broadcast the World Athletics Championships in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The agreement will run until 2027 and see beIN Sports, the group's flagship sports channels, broadcast 12 events.

Under the agreement, beIN will broadcast an exciting line-up of competitions, which started with the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 last month is followed by the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 from 10 to 11 May 2025.

Fans can also look forward to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from 13 to 21 September 2025 and the World Athletics Road Running Championships.

In 2026, beIN will continue to deliver a packed calendar of world-class competitions, including premier athletics events such as the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, USA, the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, USA, and the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

beIN will also broadcast the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships and the World Athletics Relays in 2026, before returning to China in 2027 with the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Yangzhou and the World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said:“Securing the rights for the World Athletics Championships across 24 countries in MENA is another significant strategic achievement for beIN and one that reinforces our commitment to providing world-class coverage of diverse sports to our extensive regional audience. We now look forward to working with World Athletics to bringing the excitement of athletics directly to new and current athletics fans throughout the region.”

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said:“We are delighted to have beIN Sports as our exclusive broadcaster for World Athletics Series Events in the Middle East and North Africa.

beIN is renowned worldwide for the quality of its sports coverage and can help athletics reach new and existing fans in key markets for us in Africa and the Middle East. We look forward to working with them to bring our World Athletics Series events to the MENA region for the next few years,” he added.