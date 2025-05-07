Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In GCC Ministerial Council Meeting

2025-05-07 09:31:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar participated in 47th extraordinary meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, held via videoconferencing, yesterday. The Qatari delegation to the meeting was led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

