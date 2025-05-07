Education Minister Honours Winning Students Of 'Read, Rise, And Recite' Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater has honoured the winning students of the second edition of the“Read, Rise, and Recite” competition for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Organised by the Ministry's Private Schools and Kindergartens Department in collaboration with Beta Cambridge School, the ceremony took place at the Ministry's permanent headquarters.

It was attended by H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, Omar Abdulaziz Al Nuaima, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, along with several Ministry officials, private school principals, and parents.

The competition aims to instil Islamic values in students, encourage them to memorise and interpret the Holy Quran as a guide for their lives, and contribute to building their balanced personalities while enhancing their academic achievement through improved memorisation and focus skills. It also seeks to foster positive competition and prepare participants to represent Qatar in international competitions.

Al Nuaima emphasised the competition's spiritual and educational significance, with the Holy Quran as its core, serving as a source of goodness and blessings. He highlighted the exemplary students who embodied Islamic values through their ethics and performance, instilling hope for a future where the younger generation upholds and recites the Quran with excellence. Held from February to May 2025, the competition saw participation from 1,077 students across 123 private schools and kindergartens.

