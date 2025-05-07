403
Japan’s Okinawa Council Voices Opposition to U.S. Paratroop Drills
(MENAFN) The municipal council of Kadena, located in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, unanimously approved a resolution on Wednesday expressing strong opposition to the recurring paratroop training conducted by the U.S. military at Kadena Air Base. The council is urging an immediate and permanent cessation of these exercises.
According to the council, the U.S. military has persisted with these drills despite significant resistance from the local population, essentially making the activity a regular occurrence at the base.
Council member Tatsuya Nakamura stressed that nearby local authorities and assemblies have consistently asked the U.S. military to cease the exercises.
Nakamura stated that the U.S. forces have offered no adequate justification and are proceeding regardless, describing this clear disregard for local concerns as "completely unacceptable."
The council intends to officially submit its protest to the director of the Okinawa Defense Bureau, which operates under Japan's Ministry of Defense, on Thursday. Furthermore, the council has pledged to continue discussions with Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives from the U.S. military regarding this issue.
Kadena Air Base, a major U.S. military facility in East Asia, has historically been the subject of grievances from local residents due to noise and other disturbances.
The council reports that U.S. forces have carried out 12 paratroop training exercises at the base since December 2023.
