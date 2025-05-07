403
Iran Says Date, Venue for Next U.S. Nuclear Talks Still Undetermined
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry has stated that the definitive date and location for the next round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States remain undecided. This announcement by spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei to a news agency contradicts earlier reports regarding the timing and venue of the Omani-mediated discussions concerning Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of Washington's sanctions.
Baghaei indicated that Oman will announce the details of the upcoming round once they are finalized, adding that Oman had proposed hosting the talks in the near future, a suggestion that is currently "under review."
This statement comes after a news outlet, linked to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, cited an unnamed official claiming that the fourth round of Iran-U.S. talks would take place in Muscat, the Omani capital, on Sunday.
According to the outlet, the anticipated discussions would center on humanitarian matters and specific security concerns for both nations.
To date, Iran and the United States have engaged in three rounds of talks, with the initial and third rounds occurring in Muscat on April 12 and April 26, respectively, and the second round held in Rome on April 19.
The fourth round of negotiations was initially planned for May 3 in Rome but was postponed due to what Oman described as "logistical reasons."
