Frontier Dermatology Expands Access To Care With New Ballard Location

Opening follows strategic vision, to enhance access to comprehensive care near the heart of Seattle

Dr. John P. Scopetta returns to Frontier Dermatology to oversee the new Ballard, WA office

SEATTLE, Wash., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Dermatology (the "Company" or "Frontier"), the leading dermatology practice in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to announce its newest location in Ballard, Washington. On May 12, 2025, the new dermatology office will officially open its doors at 5350 Tallman Ave NW, Suite 510, Seattle, WA 98107. Patient appointments will begin the following day, May 13, 2025. The expansion addresses a long-standing gap in dermatologic access in the Ballard community and represents an important milestone for Frontier Dermatology, known for its evidence-based, compassionate care.

Leading the new practice is Dr. John P. Scopetta, an alum of Frontier's esteemed residency program. Dr. Scopetta also completed a dermatopathology fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is both a board-certified Pathologist and Dermatologist. Dr. Scopetta provides specialized, patient-centered care for a wide range of skin conditions, including skin cancer, acne, eczema, and pigmentary disorders, among others. He brings a deep understanding of the latest clinical practices in medical dermatology and is passionate about delivering high-quality skin care to patients of all ages.

"I'm thrilled to return to Frontier Dermatology and serve the vibrant Ballard community," said Dr. Scopetta. "This is a full circle moment for me, and I am honored to lead this new chapter as we grow our footprint and impact."

Frontier's new Ballard location is designed with patient convenience in mind, featuring an on-site parking garage with a connected skybridge. The practice also welcomes a broad range of major insurance plans and is accepting new patients, with additional providers expected to join the Ballard team in the coming months.

"For the last 25 years, our mission has been to provide expert, compassionate dermatologic care where it's needed most," said Frontier Dermatology's Co-Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lauren Boudreaux. "By expanding into Ballard, we're able to offer an even broader range of advanced treatments and technologies while maintaining the personalized, high-quality care that our patients have come to trust. We're grateful for the support we've received from our patients and colleagues and look forward to welcoming new patients into our practice as we continue to grow."

Frontier Dermatology's Ballard, WA office will remain focused on medical dermatology services, offering diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of skin conditions in a setting that blends clinical excellence with personalized care.

Supplemental: Frontier Dermatology's Residency Program

Frontier Dermatology's residency program is designed to provide comprehensive training in medical and cosmetic dermatology, as well as dermatopathology and clinical research. Training also includes rotations in plastic surgery, oculoplastic surgery, and pediatric dermatology. This breadth of subspecialty training ensures a well-rounded education and equips our residents with the skills necessary for a successful career in dermatology.

The program is one of the only private practice-based, ACGME-accredited dermatology residency training programs in the country, and boasts a remarkable track record, with a 100% board certification exam pass rate.

Residents in Frontier's program have access to state-of-the-art facilities, a diverse patient population, and a team of experienced faculty and mentors who are leaders in the field.

To learn more about the program, please click here .

About Frontier Dermatology

Frontier Dermatology is the Pacific Northwest's one true authority on medical and cosmetic skin care. With 37 convenient office locations throughout Washington and Oregon, we offer innovative treatments from over 100 leading dermatologists and cosmetic professionals. Backed by years of experience, our physician-owned and operated company delivers world-class care, advanced research, and resources across our footprint. Trust our dedicated team to provide safe, effective treatments utilizing the latest technology and techniques. Discover the Frontier difference and experience the expertise, compassion, and excellence that define our mission. Visit today to get started.

Media Contact

Gaffney Bennet PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Frontier Dermatology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED