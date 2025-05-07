Picklerage Continues Michigan Expansion With New Club Coming To Portage

"Southwest Michigan is ready for a dedicated pickleball facility, and I couldn't be more thrilled to lead the charge," said the franchisee . "PickleRage brings the energy, quality, and community feel that the sport is all about. I'm proud to be part of the brand's national growth and look forward to creating a welcoming space for people of all skill levels to play, socialize, and have fun."

PickleRage at Portage builds on the brand's growing presence in Michigan, where its West Bloomfield location has already gained strong momentum. The club has quickly become a go-to spot for recreational and competitive play, hosting everything from packed social mixers to sold-out leagues and clinics. Its early success underscores the region's rising enthusiasm for pickleball-and signals demand for more high-quality indoor courts. PickleRage also recently announced another new club coming to Grand Rapids.

The expansive Portage location will feature at least 10 indoor courts , a player's lounge, retail store, and much more. Like all PickleRage clubs, the facility will include pro-level CushionX courts , streamlined technology for reservations and check-ins, and a wide range of programming - such as leagues, lessons, clinics, and social events - to foster ongoing community engagement.

"Portage is a fantastic market for PickleRage-not just because of the size of the site, but because of the energy and growth happening in the region," said Chris Daiss, VP of Real Estate and Construction at PickleRage . "This club will be a cornerstone for the pickleball community in Western Michigan, offering players a top-tier indoor experience that's built to grow with demand."

PickleRage's expansion into Portage is part of a broader effort to grow across the Midwest and beyond. As demand for pickleball surges, the brand continues to offer entrepreneurs a cutting-edge, community-centered franchise model tailored to the needs of today's players.

"Michigan has quickly become a key growth market for PickleRage, and we're thrilled to deepen our presence in the region," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage . "The enthusiasm for pickleball here is undeniable, and our expansion into Portage reinforces our commitment to meeting that demand with best-in-class indoor facilities and a vibrant community experience."

Romence Plaza is part of the 168,000-square-foot Shoppes at Romence Village-one of Portage's premier shopping centers. Just a quarter mile from Westnedge Avenue in the area's busiest retail corridor, the site offers high visibility and easy access. With over 106,000 residents and strong household incomes within five miles, the club is ideally positioned to serve a vibrant, active community.

For more information about PickleRage at Portage, please visit:

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit .

