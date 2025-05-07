Uncharted Expands Footprint With Third Illinois Store In Wilmette

Hot on the heels of successful Oak Brook and Wheaton store openings, Uncharted opens at Edens Plaza.



WILMETTE, Ill., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on rapid expansion in the region, Uncharted , a new retail experience that reignites the joy of discovery, is set to open its doors in Wilmette, Illinois. The 13,419 square-foot Wilmette location brings the brand's total to three stores in the region in a span of just seven months. A sister brand of The Paper Store, Uncharted is designed for those seeking an escape from daily routines, offering top brands, the latest products and innovative experiences.

The new Wilmette storefront is centrally located in Edens Plaza at 3232 Lake Ave and will be employing over 25 local team members. Uncharted selected Edens Plaza because of its central location and strong traffic numbers. The Wilmette store marks the fourth Uncharted location nationwide. Three additional Uncharted stores are slated to open in Illinois in 2025 as part of the company's $60 million investment in new and existing stores over the next four years.

"Wilmette is a welcome addition to our growing footprint in Illinois," said Tom Anderson, President and CEO of The Paper Store. "We are encouraged by the positive reception so far and look forward to establishing a strong presence in Edens Plaza, building upon the momentum of our first two locations in the region."

Stepping into Uncharted is an immersive experience, engaging all the senses and offering delightful surprises with each trip. Shoppers can enjoy a constantly changing array of fresh and popular brands, including viral Swedish BUBS candy, local brand augustnoa and fashion faves like Free People, Crocs, Baggu, and UGG, along with expansive home decor, beauty and toy departments. Additionally, the Wilmette location will provide unique in-store experiences, including ear piercing, a personalization suite where you can engrave items live in-store, and a BEVI hydration station.

"We're excited to welcome Uncharted to Edens Plaza and celebrate the grand opening together with the community. Their fresh approach to retail and focus on creating an inviting, experience-driven space make them a standout addition to the North Shore," said Brittany Mundarain, General Manager, Edens Plaza and Plaza del Lago.

Mark your calendars for Uncharted's grand opening celebration on June 7th and 8th, with doors opening at 9 AM. Each day, the first 100 guests (18+) will receive a mystery Joy Reward card up to a $20 value. Customers can also enter to win a $200 Uncharted gift card. We're also partnering with Crocs for a special popup event, complete with giveaways, including the opportunity for several lucky customers to win Crocs for an entire year. And of course, customers can experience everything Uncharted has to offer daily, like our in-store ear piercing station. Shoppers outside of the Chicago area can explore Uncharted and shop online, by visiting .

About Uncharted

Uncharted is a vibrant retail destination where exploration and discovery meet. With a carefully curated selection of leading brands and must-have products, Uncharted offers an ever-changing assortment of fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, and more. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, Uncharted creates moments of joy with every visit-inspiring you to explore beyond the expected and indulge in the thrill of the unknown. href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">uncharte .com

About Edens Plaza

Located in Wilmette, Illinois, a premier suburban community on Chicago's North Shore, Edens Plaza has been a local mainstay for over 75 years. The 343,000 square open-air property joined the WS Development portfolio in 2022 and is now home to a first-of-its-kind retail concept from e-commerce giant Wayfair, alongside a mix of local businesses, healthcare facilities, and fast-casual dining that will continue to evolve with best-in-class retail, restaurants and specialty brands. For more information on Edens Plaza, visit .

Media Contact for Uncharted: 401-742-9180 | [email protected]

Media Contact for Edens Plaza: 516-413-7597 | [email protected]

