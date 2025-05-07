Despite Progress, Emotional Isolation, Stigma Persist Around Mental Health, Poll Finds

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While public attitudes toward mental health are improving, stigma and barriers to care remain deeply rooted across the country, according to new dat from the American Psychological Association and The Harris Poll.

Nearly 9 in 10 U.S. adults (88%) said having a mental health disorder is nothing to be ashamed of. However, 84% said they think the term "mental illness" carries a stigma, and more than a third (35%) reported they would view someone differently if they learned they had a mental health condition - including 38% of adults ages 18–28 and 43% of adults ages 29–43.

Despite the stigma, most U.S. adults want to talk about mental health, according to the poll. 81% of U.S. adults said they feel comfortable talking with friends about their mental health.

The exception to this was young adults ages 18-34. They were both more likely to feel negative about their mental health and less likely to talk about it. Only 41% of young adults felt positive about their mental health, compared with 61% of those ages 55 and older. And over one-third (34%) said a barrier to talking openly about mental health is not having someone to confide in.

Still, young adults appeared to be seeking new ways to open up-on their own terms. About half of young adults (52%) said they would feel comfortable discussing mental health with an AI chatbot, compared with just 26% of older adults. In addition, 3 in 10 young adults (30%) would rather talk about mental health anonymously. These findings suggest younger generations may feel safer engaging in conversations about mental health when they can maintain distance or anonymity, underscoring that stigma still has a strong hold.

"In an age where oversharing is the norm and economic concerns are high, young Americans are turning to different pathways for mental health support. Our research shows a clear desire among younger generations to engage with care on their own terms - sometimes anonymously, digitally, or outside traditional systems," said Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer at The Harris Poll. "This represents a fundamental shift in how the next generation is navigating mental wellness challenges when traditional care remains financially out of reach or misaligned with their needs."

The barriers to improved mental health extend beyond complicated feelings and attitudes toward mental health to Americans' already strained wallets, according to the results. Adults cited cost (29%) and finding a provider they connect with (36%) among the top barriers to seeking and receiving effective professional mental health treatment. Only 28% of U.S. adults said they felt their mental health was better today than a year ago.

"This survey shows that while most U.S. adults recognize the importance of good mental health and feel ready to talk about it, real barriers - from stigma to affordability - continue to stand in the way," said Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, CEO of the American Psychological Association. ."The U.S. has made progress in normalizing mental health care and conversations, but there's still urgent work ahead to remove the emotional and financial roadblocks keeping people from the support they need."

This survey was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll from April 18 -21, 2025, among 1,076 US adults, ages 18+. Figures were weighted where necessary to align with actual proportions within the population. For additional information, please contact The Harris Poll.

About the American Psychological Association

The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes 173,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve lives.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics, and market research consultancy that strives to reveal society's authentic values to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. With a global research reach of more than 90 countries, Harris offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release, The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. John Gerzema and Will Johnson are co-CEOs. Harris is a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) company. .

For press inquiries, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Harris Poll

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED