Pritchard Sports And Entertainment Group And TRAX Analytics Partner To Launch Real-Time, Data-Driven Cleaning Innovation For Stadiums And Arenas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership introduces a next-generation approach to stadium and arena cleaning that leverages data, automation, and real-time service coordination. Together, Pritchard Sports and Entertainment Group and TRAX will implement intelligent systems designed to improve cleanliness while empowering janitorial teams to respond dynamically to high-traffic demands.

"PSEG has launched Cleantouch, Powered by TRAX Analytics, to provide a data-driven process to help improve facility services and improve the fan experience," said Patrick Trevino, Chief Operating Officer of TRAX Analytics.

The Cleantouch solution integrates:



IoT-Powered Restroom and Facility Sensors to monitor supply levels and usage in real-time



In-Event Mobile Cleaning Teams equipped with digital alerting and dispatch tools

Task Management Platforms to ensure accountability and quality control

"Pritchard Sports & Entertainment Group is proud to partner with TRAX Analytics to unite our expertise and deliver the industry's most reliable, data-driven janitorial services. By leveraging TRAX for quality assurance and real-time insights, we're able to provide our clients with transparency, accountability, and a seamless partnership-all while keeping the guest experience at the forefront" – Jason Brock, President of Pritchard Sports and Entertainment Group

This powerful collaboration ensures venues can maintain high standards of cleanliness during events-preventing service gaps, reducing health risks, and delivering a premium guest experience even amid large crowds.

With this partnership, Pritchard Sports and Entertainment Group and TRAX Analytics are redefining what's possible in real-time stadium cleanliness and operational excellence.

SOURCE TRAX Analytics