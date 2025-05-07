Orthalign Welcomes Brett Brodnax To Board Of Directors, Marking A Strategic Step Forward In ASC Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I've spent my career focused on delivering scalable, high-value care through the surgical facility model, and I believe OrthAlign is uniquely positioned to lead in the evolving ASC environment," said Brett Brodnax. "Technologies like Lantern® represent the efficient, cost-conscious innovation we need-not just for surgical precision, but for aligning incentives across the industry as well."

OrthAlign's technology portfolio is designed with the ASC in mind: providing accurate, intuitive tools without the burden of capital equipment or complex workflows. Lantern, the company's flagship handheld navigation system, is rapidly gaining adoption among high-volume orthopedic surgeons and ASC leaders seeking efficiency, consistency, and value.

"Brett's experience building and scaling the ASC infrastructure in the U.S. gives him unmatched insight into what's needed in today's healthcare market," said Eric Timko, Executive Chairman of OrthAlign. "We're honored to have him on our Board as we continue to expand our presence in outpatient total joint care."

With Brett Brodnax's strategic guidance, OrthAlign is accelerating its mission to make smarter, accessible surgical technology the new standard in joint replacement.

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is the leader in handheld orthopedic technology, delivering accurate, simple, and cost-effective solutions for joint replacement surgery. With over 400,000 procedures performed worldwide, OrthAlign is redefining surgical navigation by providing intuitive, handheld tools that are efficient, improve precision, and eliminate the need for capital equipment. Designed for both hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), OrthAlign's technology empowers surgeons to deliver consistent, high-value care-anywhere joint replacements are performed.

Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, OrthAlign is committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all.

