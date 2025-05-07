Assetmark Trust Marks $100 Billion Milestone With Continued Investment In Arizona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AssetMark Trust Company Marks $100 Billion Milestone by Lighting up the Phoenix Arizona Skyline

PHOENIX, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading national wealth management solutions provider, is celebrating a major milestone for AssetMark Trust Company based in Phoenix. AssetMark Trust has surpassed $100 billion in assets under custody.

This milestone comes alongside the company's continued expansion in Arizona, underscoring its deep-rooted commitment to the local community. To commemorate this success, AssetMark Trust will unveil a new illuminated sign atop its midtown high-rise at 3200 North Central Avenue, symbolizing the company's growth and dedication to the Phoenix region.

AssetMark Trust Company started operating out of this office 18 years ago with about 15 employees . “We started with a strong focus on building a great business and providing exceptional service to Financial Advisors and their clients nationwide,” said Brad Wheeler, President of AssetMark Trust Company.“Today we have over 340 employees serving and have been growing each year. AssetMark Trust is mission-driven and exists to help financial advisors make a difference in their clients' lives. Advisors choose AssetMark Trust because of our relentless focus on their success and serving them well. We've earned their trust over time, and that's what has driven our growth.”

Carrie Hansen, Chief Operating Officer of AssetMark and Board Chair of AssetMark Trust stated,“Our success is a direct reflection of the trust and dedication of the advisors we serve. This event highlights our unwavering commitment to supporting their success and the communities we're privileged to be part of. We've long valued Arizona's business climate and talent pool, and we continue to invest in expanding our footprint here. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in this region.”

About AssetMark Trust

AssetMark Trust Company is an Arizona-based financial institution that provides custody, recordkeeping, account administration and reporting to clients and financial advisors using the AssetMark, Inc. platform.

About AssetMark Inc. (“AssetMark”)

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform whose mission is to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Its ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 10,700 financial advisors and over 317,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2024, AssetMark had over $139 billion in platform assets. AssetMark is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

