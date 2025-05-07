Brewery Ommegang Announces 2025 Return Of Belgium Comes To Cooperstown

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The popular NY beer festival rides to town this August with a Wild West theme

Cooperstown, NY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brewery Ommegang is saddling up for another unforgettable year of Belgium Comes to Cooperstown (BCTC), returning August 22–24, 2025. After a celebrated comeback in 2024, this year's festival rides in with a bold new theme - Wild West - and a promise of even bigger brews, wilder entertainment and unexpected twists across the brewery's picturesque Cooperstown grounds.

“BCTC has always been about creating something special - an experience that goes beyond beer,” said Jordan Egbert, brand manager at Brewery Ommegang.“This year, we're embracing the spirit of the Wild West to invite guests into a world of frontier fun, cowboy charm and, of course, an amazing lineup of Belgian and Belgian-style beers from around the world.”

BCTC 2025: The Wild West Takes Over Cooperstown

From barrel-aged beauties to Brett-forward bangers, BCTC 2025 will showcase more than 100 beers from many celebrated brewers, including Belgian imports and top domestic Belgian-style innovators. The festival will once again transform the Ommegang grounds into an immersive playground of flavor, music and culture - but this time with a dust-kicking, trail-blazing Western twist.

Guests can expect a playful Wild West atmosphere woven throughout the weekend, from the music and décor to attitude and energy - all while sipping their way through some of the finest ales this side of the Atlantic.

Weekend Roundup

Friday, August 22

The Wild West opens its gates at 6 p.m. for VIPs and industry guests, featuring exclusive beer tappings, early tastings and a rustic farm-to-table hog roast that would make any outlaw proud. As the sun sets, the stage lights up with live music, kicking off a weekend under the stars. Optional camping available on-site.

Saturday, August 23

High noon comes early, as GA ticket holders enter the grounds starting at noon. The main tasting tent and brand activations from breweries like Ommegang, Duvel, Chouffe, Firestone Walker, Boulevard and more, open from 1:30-6 p.m. As the sun sets, the night transforms into a celebration of sound, light and late-night revelry. More details to come, but expect the unexpected.

Sunday, August 24

Dust off your boots with a light breakfast from 7–9 a.m. and one last stroll through the campgrounds before riding off into the sunrise.

Ticket Details



VIP Weekend Pass – $250/person

Includes Friday's VIP access, Saturday GA entry, and two nights of optional camping.

General Admission + Camping (Saturday) – $155/person

Includes full Saturday access and one night of camping. General Admission (Saturday Only) – $125/person.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out fast. Reserve your spot at bctc2025.com. Complimentary press passes and opportunities for live footage will be available for attending media; reach out to ... for more details.

About Brewery Ommegang

Founded in 1997 on a historic hop farm near Cooperstown, New York, Brewery Ommegang crafts imaginative beers inspired by Belgian traditions and American innovation. With a legacy of award-winning brews and legendary events, Ommegang remains a must-visit destination for beer lovers far and wide. Learn more at or follow @ommegang on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

CONTACT: Claire Martin Trozzolo 9136876499 ...