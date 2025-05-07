20 Years Later, The ICS Cybersecurity Fight Has Changed. The Mission Hasn’T.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANS' 20th Annual ICS Security Summit returns June 15-17 at Disney World, bringing together the defenders of critical infrastructure for essential practitioner focused information sharing, and industry leading hands-on learning.

Bethesda, MD, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two decades ago, long before cyberattacks on operational technology (OT) became front-page news, SANS Institute founder Alan Paller and industrial cybersecurity pioneer Michael J. Assante shared a simple idea: create a space where defenders protecting the world's most essential systems could exchange lessons, strategies, and solutions that would have immediate impact. That idea became the SANS ICS Security Summit , and it changed the course of OT cybersecurity.

On June 15-17, 2025, the 20th Annual ICS Security Summit returns to Disney World, Orlando, reuniting the global ICS/OT security community at a moment when its original mission feels more urgent than ever.

“Twenty years ago, Alan and Mike knew defenders needed more than theories; they needed actionable insights they could take back to their organizations and put into practice right away,” said Tim Conway, SANS Fellow and Technical Director of ICS.“That principle still drives everything we do.”

The milestone summit arrives at a time when threats to industrial environments are escalating. From ransomware and supply chain compromises to nation-state-backed disruptions, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and industrial systems are no longer hypothetical, and the skills gap continues to widen. Today's defenders face not only technical challenges, but also regulatory complexity, expanding attack surfaces, and the constant pressure to balance safety, reliability, and security.

To meet these demands, this year's Summit introduces a new three-day format designed to deliver both tactical and strategic value:



Two days of immersive, topic-focused workshops tailored to attendee roles and experience levels, guided by SANS' leading ICS instructors. One day of asset owner and operator practitioner talks, offering candid, real-world insights into defending today's industrial environments.

“This is not just another cybersecurity conference,” Conway said.“For practitioners who are fighting the fight every day, this is your event.”

The program also continues to evolve in ways that reflect the growth of the field itself. Over the past 20 years, the summit has expanded to include immersive training, technical competitions, vendor and solution provider engagement, and the now-iconic practitioner 'what works' sessions. Yet, at its core, the mission remains unchanged: to empower defenders with the knowledge and skills they need to protect the systems that power the world.

In keeping with that mission, the Michael J. Assante ICS Security Award will once again be presented during the event, recognizing an individual who exemplifies Assante's dedication to advancing industrial cybersecurity.

For many in the community, the Summit is more than a training event-it's where professional growth and personal connection intersect. The 20th Anniversary gathering at Disney World offers not only cutting-edge learning opportunities but also a chance to build lifelong connections with peers and create lasting memories with family.

“The 20th Anniversary Summit will inform, equip, and enable attendees to take action immediately and for the long term,” Conway added.“We're not here to admire the problem. We're here to solve it.”

