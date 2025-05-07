First Pacific Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:



Total assets ended the first quarter 2025 at $456 million , up $23 million from $433 million at year end 2024.

Total deposits ended the first quarter 2025 at $390 million, up $39 million since year end 2024.

Total loans ended the first quarter 2025 at $294 million, up $17 million from year end 2024.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the first quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.7% .

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $47 million , including funds invested overnight, up $6 million since year end 2024. Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities on March 31, 2025, totaled $187 million .



For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $550 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand in Q4 2024 and $222 thousand in Q1 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $393 thousand, up from $162 thousand in Q1 2024.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 1.08% of total loans, and zero loan losses.

“We are pleased with the momentum we've carried into 2025. Our diversified business model, prudent risk management, and focus on operational discipline continue to position us for sustained performance in a dynamic environment,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.

“We delivered strong first quarter results, driven by consistent performance across our markets and continued growth in both loans and deposits,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“As we execute our client-focused strategy and invest in infrastructure and technology, we are well positioned for long-term success. Our recent move to a larger San Diego regional office reflects our confidence in future growth and our ongoing commitment to serving our clients."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.