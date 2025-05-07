Freddie Mac Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Certain STACR Notes
|Title of Security
| STACR Trust
(If applicable)
| CUSIP Number
(U.S. / Regulation S)
| ISIN Number
(U.S. / Regulation S)
|Original Principal Amount
|Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 1
|Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 2
|STACR 2016-DNA4 B
|N/A
|3137G0LK3 / N/A
|US3137G0LK36 / N/A
|$31,000,000
|88.31%
|$27,375,000
|STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0MD8 / N/A
|US3137G0MD83 / N/A
|$2,860,000
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2017-DNA1 B-2
|N/A
|3137G0MY2 / N/A
|US3137G0MY21 / N/A
|$11,455,000
|19.64%
|$2,250,000
|STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0NX3 / N/A
|US3137G0NX39 / N/A
|$1,000,0003
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2017-DNA2 B-1
|N/A
|3137G0PR4 / N/A
|US3137G0PR43 / N/A
|$41,210,000
|23.66%
|$9,750,000
|STACR 2017-DNA2 B-2
|N/A
|3137G0PS2 / N/A
|US3137G0PS26 / N/A
|$29,750,000
|13.34%
|$3,970,000
|STACR 2017-DNA3 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0QQ5 / N/A
|US3137G0QQ50 / N/A
|$03
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2017-DNA3 B-1
|N/A
|3137G0RJ0 / N/A
|US3137G0RJ09 / N/A
|$37,677,047
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0NE5 / N/A
|US3137G0NE57 / N/A
|$11,850,000
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2017-HQA1 B-2
|N/A
|3137G0ND7 / N/A
|US3137G0ND74 / N/A
|$14,500,000
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0PU7 / N/A
|US3137G0PU71 / N/A
|$550,0003
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2
|N/A
|3137G0TH2 / N/A
|US3137G0TH25 / N/A
|$24,890,000
|100.00%
|$24,890,000
|STACR 2018-DNA2 M-2
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2018-DNA2
|35563TAB7 / N/A
|US35563TAB70 / N/A
|$03
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2018-DNA2 B-1
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2018-DNA2
|35563TAV3 / N/A
|US35563TAV35 / N/A
|$6,000,000
|16.67%
|$1,000,000
|STACR 2018-DNA3 M-2
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2018-DNA3
|35563WAH7 / N/A
|US35563WAH79 / N/A
|$8,175,0003
|34.25%
|$2,800,000
|STACR 2018-DNA3 B-1
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2018-DNA3
|35563WBD5 / N/A
|US35563WBD56 / N/A
|$23,335,885
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2018-HQA1 B-1
|N/A
|3137G0UX5 / N/A
|US3137G0UX55 / N/A
|$86,540,000
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2019-DNA4 B-2
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4
| 35565ABE9 /
U3202KBE1
|US35565ABE91 / USU3202KBE11
|$87,000,000
|9.06%
|$7,884,750
|STACR 2019-FTR2 B-1
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2019-FTR2
|35564WBD4 / N/A
|US35564WBD48 / N/A
|$27,250,000
|100.00%
|$27,250,000
|STACR 2019-FTR4 B-2
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2019-FTR4
| 35565GAE7 /
U3202TAE3
|US35565GAE70 / USU3202TAE39
|$111,220,000
|25.09%
|$27,900,000
|STACR 2019-HQA3 B-2
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2019-HQA3
|35564XBE0 / N/A
|US35564XBE04 / N/A
|$80,000,000
|53.73%
|$42,984,000
|STACR 2019-HRP1 B-1
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2019-HRP1
|35564RCB8 / N/A
|US35564RCB87 / N/A
|$18,540,000
|62.14%
|$11,520,000
|STACR 2019-HRP1 B-2
| Freddie Mac STACR
Trust 2019-HRP1
|35564RCC6 / N/A
|US35564RCC60 / N/A
|$42,000,000
|64.29%
|$27,000,000
|STACR 2020-DNA1 B-1
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA1
| 35565HBD6 /
U3198MBD5
|US35565HBD61 / USU3198MBD57
|$41,125,875
|0.00%
|-
|STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1A
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA1
| 35564KPU7 /
U3201WPU5
|US35564KPU78 / USU3201WPU53
|$116,868,000
|12.63%
|$14,760,000
|STACR 2022-DNA1 M-1B
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA1
| 35564KPV5 /
U3201WPV3
|US35564KPV51 / USU3201WPV37
|$45,906,500
|5.38%
|$2,470,000
|STACR 2022-DNA2 M-1B
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA2
| 35564KRF8 /
U3201WRF6
|US35564KRF83 / USU3201WRF68
|$597,000,000
|78.89%
|$470,949,158
|STACR 2022-DNA3 M-1A
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA3
|35564KUW7 / U3201WUW5
|US35564KUW79 / USU3201WUW54
|$672,000,000
|78.55%
|$527,945,468
|STACR 2022-DNA4 M-1A
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA4
|35564KWS4 / U3201WWS2
|US35564KWS40 / USU3201WWS25
|$554,000,000
|84.16%
|$466,293,635
|STACR 2022-HQA1 M-1B
|Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-HQA1
| 35564KTB5 /
U3201WTB3
|US35564KTB51 / USU3201WTB37
|$35,800,889
|6.52%
|$2,335,000
|Total
|$ 1,701,327,011
The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Monday, May 12, 2025, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.
BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4820 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at ... .
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer-manager or any affiliate of a dealer-manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer-manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.
About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac's Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity , our CRT data intelligence portal.
About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment