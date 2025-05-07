ELECQ Unveils Smart Home Charging And Energy Management Solution At Power2drive 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, Germany, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the opening day of Power2Drive Europe 2025 at Messe München, smart charging and energy management specialistintroduced its advanced, composed of theand. This system delivers intelligent load balancing, solar-first charging, and broad compatibility-empowering European households to accelerate their transition to sustainable energy. Alongside, ELECQ also showcased its popular commercial products:, and, supporting faster deployment of EV charging infrastructure across Europe.







Key Highlights

Remote Monitoring and Management : Through cloud and app, ELECQ enables remote monitoring, fault diagnostics, and data analysis of charging stations-including real-time tracking of charging status.

User Experience : Wi-SUN technology ensures greater communication range, wall penetration, and resistance to interference-enhancing stability and user experience.







Active Load Management : The ELECQ Power Monitor continuously measures household power usage and wirelessly transmits data to the EV Charger via Wi-SUN . The EV Charger then automatically adjusts its output to protect the grid and ensure optimal charging performance without overloading the home power system.

Type 2 Home Charger : A high-performance residential charging option offering up to 22kW power output, designed for easy installation and everyday reliability. It features multi-layer safety protections (over-current, over-voltage, overheating, short-circuit) and a clear LED interface. The ELECQ App allows users to remotely manage charging schedules, track energy consumption, and display individual user bills.

Advanced Direct OCPP Protocol : ELECQ chargers support direct OCPP connection to CSMS platforms. And already integrated with platforms like EVPLUG, ElectriEASE, EVCC -with additional integrations actively in progress.

Solar Integration : Supports three solar charging modes- solar only , solar priority , and unrestricted mode -helping users maximize the use of self-generated green electricity.

Robust Compliance and Certifications : ELECQ products meet strict international and European standards, including ISO 9001 , ISO 14001 , ISO 27001 , and hold certifications such as CE , CB , RED , and fully tested for RoHS, REACH, and WEEE compliance.

Fast Charging Innovation with Flexible Power Distribution

The DC Station 60 redefines fast charging with zero-granularity power distribution, enabling fully flexible and efficient energy sharing across vehicles. It supports simultaneous charging and both standalone and cross-station power allocation-ideal for varied usages.

A Complete Software Ecosystem

ELECQ's solutions extend beyond hardware, offering a digital ecosystem that includes the ELECQ App for private users, the Partner App for business clients, and the cloud-based ELECQ Cloud SaaS platform. Together, these tools provide real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and advanced energy management-including vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality and renewable energy optimization.

Join ELECQ in Driving the Future

Backed by over 80% researchers and engineers, more than a decade of expertise, and 30+ global patents, ELECQ is now welcoming new partners across Europe. Visit Hall C6, Booth 674, and follow us on to learn more about our products and opportunities in the EV charging sector.







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





