Owl Cyber Defense Announces XD Vision™ Has Achieved Certification By The U.S. Government’S National Cross Domain Strategy And Management Office

Columbia, MD, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense, the global market leader in trusted cross domain solutions for critical networks in government, defense, and critical infrastructure, today announced that its XD VisionTM multi-domain cross domain solution (CDS) purpose-built to scale enterprise-wide collaboration, has achieved certification through the Government's cybersecurity Lab Based Security Assessment (LBSA) process. This is significant as the NCDSMO ensures that cross domain solutions meet stringent security and operational standards. Certification ensures that a solution complies with these high standards, which is essential for government use. With this milestone achieved XD Vision is expected to be added to the baseline list in the coming weeks.

XD Vision addresses a critical need in the national security and defense community by enabling real-time, secure collaboration across domains at scale. In today's evolving nation-state threat landscape where multinational missions, joint operations, and interagency coordination are essential – fast, trusted information exchange is mission-critical.

Supporting full-motion video (FMV), voice, video teleconferencing (VTC), and XML messaging across up to 12 independent security domains, XD Vision seamlessly connects coalition networks and disparate classification levels with uncompromising fidelity and filtering. It enables concurrent high-definition video and audio connections for secure collaboration across global operations, from real-time intelligence sharing and disaster response to command-and-control coordination within NATO and Five Eyes missions.

Geofencing-based content controls ensure sensitive data, such as video imagery from drone surveillance or blackout regions, is never shared improperly. Centralized remote administration, user management, audit logging, and system backups provide the oversight needed to manage cross domain communication at scale-safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with national and allied cybersecurity mandates.

By consolidating communications through a single, secure hub, XD Vision reduces hardware sprawl, eliminates the need for redundant classified systems, and strengthens operational continuity to deliver the agility and assurance needed to protect critical missions around the world. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) played a critical role in the development, testing, and evaluation process, helping advance the solution to operational readiness.

XD Vision is already in use by several Department of Defense organizations along with mission partners to address enterprise-scale collaboration needs. With NCDSMO certification now achieved, and listing to the baseline expected in the coming weeks, additional interest is accelerating across the broader mission community.

This certification positions XD Vision as the only solution certified to support secure, real-time collaboration of voice and video in multi-domain environments–whether for defense, homeland security, intelligence, or critical infrastructure missions

“Getting a new solution NCDSMO certified, especially a 1.0 release, isn't just a technical achievement, it's a commitment to our customers,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense.“This milestone means our customers can move forward with confidence, knowing XD Vision meets the highest government standards for secure, scalable cross domain collaboration. It's also a testament to the strength of our team and the trust we've built with the CDS community through transparency and partnership.”

About Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC

Headquartered in Columbia, MD, Owl Cyber Defense is the market leader in data diode and cross domain cybersecurity solutions, empowering faster, safer, and smarter decision-making. Our technologies are trusted by military, government, and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide to enable secure, real-time collaboration across the most sensitive and segmented networks.

From tactical edge to enterprise scale, Owl's rigorously tested solutions are purpose-built for mission-critical environments enabling seamless interoperability, safeguarding operational continuity, and protecting national and global security interests.

Rigorously tested. Globally trusted.

