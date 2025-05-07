403
Blast, Fire Rock Ostrava Apartment Building, Leaving Over 10 Injured
(MENAFN) A significant explosion followed by a fire ripped through a residential building in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava on Wednesday, leaving at least ten people injured, according to local news outlets.
A news agency reported the incident occurred around midday in the Ostrava-Dubina district. The local fire and rescue service confirmed their response, stating that five units were actively working to contain the blaze in the apartment building.
On social media platform X, the fire and rescue service detailed their efforts, saying, "The fire is on the seventh floor above ground. Three people have been rescued, and the evacuation of residents from the lower floors below the affected apartment is currently underway."
A news agency further indicated that medical personnel have already provided treatment to ten individuals.
Firefighters on the scene indicated that the fire was triggered by an explosion, which also resulted in windows and doors being forcefully ejected from the building.
