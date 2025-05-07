MIC, MSF Applaud Designation Of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is May.

Motorists Urged to #SeeMotorcycles as Riding Season Begins

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Motorcycle Industry Council and Motorcycle Safety Foundation applaud Congressional Motorcycle Caucus leaders for introducing a bipartisan resolution to designate May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, encouraging everyone to recommit to safe riding and driving practices. The MIC and MSF worked with Representatives Tim Walberg (R-MI), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), and Pete Stauber (R-MN), and Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Angus King (I-ME) to support this important designation.“Your assistance in raising awareness about motorcyclist safety has benefitted millions of riders across the nation,” said Mario Mairena, MIC Senior Manager of Federal Affairs.“Thank you again for your support and the work you and your staff continue to do with us to protect American riders.”“This bipartisan, bicameral resolution serves as an important opportunity to encourage all road users to share the road, stay aware, and drive smart,” said Representative Walberg in a statement.May is the traditional start of motorcycling season as warmer temperatures reach across the U.S. With more riders returning to the streets, the MIC and MSF are encouraging car and truck drivers to double check their blind spots before turning or merging into traffic, and to actively search for riders.“Motorcyclists have a much smaller profile than other vehicles, so they can quickly disappear into your blind spot,” said Robert Gladden, Vice President of Training Operations at the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.“Taking an extra look before you proceed can save someone's life. The MSF's #SeeMotorcycles campaign has several tips for drivers and riders to help everyone share the roadways safely.”For car and truck drivers:Don't rely on your vehicle's blind-spot detectors or anti-collision technology as a failsafe. Always double check your mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or turning.Don't drive distracted. At 65 miles per hour, you can travel about 100 feet in 1 second; in four seconds, you would travel more than the length of a football field, and a lot can happen in that time if you take your eyes off the road.Give motorcyclists extra space. Riders often slow down by rolling off the throttle (letting off on the gas), but that doesn't activate their brake light, so drivers may not immediately realize that the motorcyclist is slowing down. To avoid a collision, don't tailgate, and give riders some extra space.For motorcyclists:Gear up every ride for the best protection. That includes wearing a Department of Transportation compliant helmet (look for the DOT sticker), a riding jacket, riding pants, full-fingered gloves, and over-the-ankle boots.Conduct a pre-ride inspection using the T-CLOCS checklist (Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis, Stands). It's better to catch an issue with your motorcycle at home than out on the road.Always follow the rules of the road and try to ride predictably. That includes using your turn signals to help drivers know what you intend to do.Make sure you get trained and licensed before you go out to ride. For new riders, your best first ride is a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RiderCourse. For experienced riders, keep your skills sharp by taking a refresher course or by attending advanced training classes.For additional tips, safety graphics, and shareable content to support Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, visit: msf-usa /motorcycle-safety-awareness-month or click here to download assets directly.###About the Motorcycle Industry CouncilThe Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C.About the Motorcycle Safety FoundationThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information visit MSF-USA or call (800) 446-9227.

Andria Yu

Motorcycle Industry Council

