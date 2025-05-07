Epsom-It Partners With Tony Horton's PARAGON Experience To Support Everyday Wellness

Topical Magnesium Brand Epsom-It Included in Exclusive Gift Bags at Immersive Wellness Event Hosted by Fitness Icon Tony Horton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epsom-It, the simple and effective topical magnesium brand, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming PARAGON Experience, an immersive wellness event hosted by renowned fitness expert and P90X creator Tony Horton. The event, taking place through ParagonExp, brings together top wellness brands, thought leaders, and changemakers dedicated to helping people optimize their lives inside and out.As a featured partner, Epsom-It will be on-site providing complimentary product samples to event attendees, inviting them to experience the power of topical magnesium as part of their personal wellness rituals. Epsom-It is made in the USA and known for its concentrated ingredients, fast-absorbing formula, and non-greasy texture-a favorite among those who value simplicity, self-care, and staying active.“At Epsom-It, we believe wellness should feel good and fit easily into your daily life,” said Heather Nantes, CEO of Epsom-It.“We're thrilled to support the PARAGON Experience and its mission to help people connect to their best selves, one mindful decision at a time.”Unlike traditional Epsom salt baths, Epsom-It delivers magnesium sulfate directly through the skin in a mess-free lotion format. Free of parabens, phthalates, dyes, and fragrances, it's designed for people looking for powerful, innovative personal care products that support their active lifestyles, without any unnecessary ingredients.During the PARAGON Experience, attendees will have the opportunity to sample Epsom-It's signature formula and learn more about how this unique product can fit into a balanced, wellness-driven lifestyle. The event's curated workshops, workouts, and panels provide the perfect backdrop for discovering new ways to thrive, and Epsom-It is proud to be part of that journey.To explore the PARAGON Experience, visit:To learn more about Epsom-It and its product offerings, visit them online and follow @epsomit on social media.Epsom-It is available at Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, HEB, major retailers and independent pharmacies nationwide, as well as online.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Epsom-It and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

