Bill On Ratification Of Minerals Deal Sees Edits - MP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation held an additional meeting, introducing editorial changes to the draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund.

This was reported by Committee Chair Oleksandr Merezhko, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Today, a committee meeting was indeed held, where we revisited the issue of considering the bill on ratification,” he informed.

According to the lawmaker, the committee decided to add several paragraphs to the draft, which he says are“editorial in nature”, not affecting legislation's essence.

The head of the committee clarified that representatives of the opposition factions insisted on making the relevant amendments.

agreement is an important part of future security guarantees - Markarov

“Yesterday we directly supported the option that was developed together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet. In my opinion, we voted for the right option yesterday, but we understood our colleagues, heard their opinion, and went along with it, in particular, to expand the voting base,” Merezhko explained.

Thus, according to him, the relevant text was added to the draft:

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine states that as of the moment of ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the Establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had not received the text of the Agreement on Limited Partnership, other agreements, the conclusion of which is stipulated by this Agreement.

Ukraine-USdeal covers all mineral resources across Ukraine – Economy Ministry

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine notes that the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the Establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund does not imply the ratification or automatic approval by Parliament of the Limited Partnership Agreement or any other agreements that shall be concluded by the authorized parties for the purpose of implementing this Agreement.”

Merezhko reported that after passing these amendments, the committee once again recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the draft law in question in its entirety.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund on April 30.

The agreement provides for the establishment, together with the United States, of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will attract global investments in Ukraine.

On May 1, the Cabinet of Ministers tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the draft law to ratify the deal.

On May 6, the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation endorsed the said legislation.