Kellogg Admits Putin Main Impediment To Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg considers Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin the main obstacle to progress on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

The official stated this in an interview with Fox News , seen by Ukrinform.

"I think we are close (to a possible ceasefire - ed.). The one man who can deliver is President Trump, as long as Putin agrees. Probably the only impediment to progress is the president of Russia, not agreeing to it," Kellogg said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed a "truce" from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day, celebrated in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no need to wait for May 8, as Putin announced, to proceed with a ceasefire because it could be done immediately.

Commenting on Putin's statement about his readiness to declare a short ceasefire once again, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.

Photo: EPA-EFE