Dutch Minister On Justice For Russia: We've Seen Extraditions Even After 20 Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) International justice has previously seen extraditions for crimes committed 20 years earlier, and it continues to work on behalf of victims of the war in Ukraine, even though it is currently impossible to extradite Russians from Russia.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherland, David van Weel.

He acknowledged that the Netherlands is aware of the issue that suspected Russian individuals may not face justice soon, citing the example of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

“In that case, we found it nearly impossible to extradite Russian citizens from Russia for trial. But it still serves the goal of delivering justice or issuing a sentence, even if you cannot detain the individuals at the time. That's not a reason to stop prosecuting the crime just because the people aren't behind bars. You need to pursue justice regardless,” said van Weel.

The Minister emphasized that international justice, including the tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine, will continue to function for the victims of the war.

“What doesn't happen now may happen in the future. In the past, we've seen extradition cases from the Libyan Gulf for terrorist attacks committed 10 or even 20 years earlier. Justice has patience, and that matters,” he explained.

Van Weel also expressed confidence that the tribunal will gain broad international support and exert pressure on those guilty of crimes, limiting their ability to travel.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra stated that in 2025 a legal framework may be established for a special tribunal to address the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine. The tribunal is expected to begin functioning as early as next year.