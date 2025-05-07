403
Qatari PM Holds Phone Call With Pakistan's PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 7 (KUNA) - Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held on Wednesday a phone call with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the call, they discussed they discussed the latest developments in the crisis between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India, and ways to resolve it through diplomacy.
The Qatari Prime Minister expressed Qatar's deep concern over the continued escalation between Pakistan and India, affirming its full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving outstanding issues between the two countries through dialogue and peaceful means. (end)
