Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seoul Seeks US Tariff Talks With Sufficient Time


2025-05-07 09:03:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 7 KUNA) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to carry out bilateral talks over tariffs and other issues "with sufficient time," Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.
Cho made the remarks during their phone talks on Tuesday in consideration of the June 3 presidential election in South Korea, South Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a press release.
"Minister Cho called for further strengthening the alliance based on a strong combined defense posture against North Korea, and for closely cooperating to explore a win-win solution from recent tariff consultations between the trade authorities of South Korea and the US" the ministry added.
Cho asked Rubio to play a role in ensuring that during the trade talks, South Korea's status as the US' ally, and a country with a free trade agreement with the US, will be sufficiently taken into account.
Secretary Rubio also called for active cooperation to further develop the bilateral alliance, which he said has been strengthened under three pillars -- a mutual defense treaty, the allies' robust defense capabilities, including extended deterrence, and the economic and technology partnership. (end)
