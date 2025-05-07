403
Oman Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Return To Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday called on neighboring India and Pakistan to contain the escalating military tensions and to resort to diplomatic dialogue.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oman expressed deep concern over the current military escalation between the two countries and urged political solutions to preserve security, stability, and peaceful coexistence in the region.
Indian defense authorities announced today that the country's armed forces have launched Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistani forces shot down five Indian fighter jets following Indian airstrikes on six locations inside Pakistani territory.
Missile exchanges occurred between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions on Tuesday evening, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. India has vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.(end) nfa
