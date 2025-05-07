Aluciotm Adds Zevra Therapeutics To Its Expanding Base Of Life Science Customers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zevra, named one of the "Most Innovative Companies of 2025" by Fast Company Magazine, is a growth-oriented biotherapeutic company focused on bringing life changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. Alucio's core product, Beacon, is a modern, AI-enabled content activation and HCP engagement platform built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals and Market Access teams.

Through this partnership, Zevra will have access to Beacon's modern, scientific-exchange features. These include the platform's powerful content library management and on-demand publishing functionality to organize materials and efficiently distribute documents to their MSL team while maintaining version control.

Beacon will also compliantly enable MSLs to assemble custom presentations to meet the specific information needs of healthcare professionals. Through its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the platform will also allow MSLs to auto-create custom presentations - leveraging the latest HCP account and profile data, combined with previous content usage and meeting history information.

Beacon's hybrid engagement functionality will provide unique, purpose-built capabilities to enrich virtual meetings across leading video conferencing platforms like Zoom. The system will also power in-person meetings on tablets and laptops where internet service is unavailable. Zevra MSLs will be able to extend their HCP engagements post-meeting using the platform's secure, online Beacon Hub feature.

The Zevra team will also leverage the platform's ability to capture HCP insights both at the meeting level for overall observations, and at the content level, to provide a more targeted tracing of how an insight was generated.

"We are excited to have selected Beacon to help elevate our scientific exchange proficiency within Medical Affairs. Beacon's modern capabilities will bolster our field medical team and support our recent product launch and ongoing innovation in rare diseases," commented David Woods, Zevra's Head of Field Medical Affairs.

Zevra adds to Alucio's fast-growing roster of life science companies that have become Beacon customers. The platform can support both large and small pharma, biotech and medical device companies seeking to better manage and distribute scientific content, collect actionable data, and deepen their relationships with both medical key opinion leaders and payers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Zevra to help support their launch and enhance their engagements with healthcare professionals in the rare disease space. We look forward to our deployment of Beacon at Zevra and are committed to their ongoing company success," said Alucio Co-Founder and CEO, Dave Gulezian.

