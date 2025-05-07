Meijer Simply Give Hunger Relief Program Reaches Incredible $100 Million Donation Milestone

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For the last 17 years, the Meijer Simply Give program has fueled the missions of food pantries for countless communities across the Midwest, ensuring neighbors in need have access to nourishing food," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "Reaching this milestone is more than a number-it's a testament to the critical partnerships between our stores and local food pantries, the generosity of our customers, and the dedication of our team members. It's proof that when we come together with a shared purpose, we can make a profound and lasting impact in the neighborhoods we call home."

To celebrate this achievement and express its gratitude, Meijer will make a special contribution of $1.5 million to the hundreds of Simply Give pantries that continue to serve as essential lifelines for individuals and families facing food insecurity across the Midwest.

The Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program has been able to drive such an impact in part because of customers' shared desire to fight hunger. Customers are invited to continue supporting their communities by adding a $10 Simply Give card to their cart, which is then converted into a Meijer food-only gift card and given to the local food pantry partner associated with that store's community.

"Our food pantry partners are truly the heartbeat of our Simply Give program, and we are thrilled to celebrate this impressive milestone with them," said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships & Giving at Meijer. "On behalf of Meijer, we'd like to thank all our pantry partners for the tremendous care, commitment, and compassion they demonstrate every day in providing meals and comfort to families in need."

In addition to its year-round customer efforts, the Meijer Simply Give program offers special opportunities for contributions to go further, including the campaign's Double Match Days, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give , and other gifting initiatives.

* Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint. From 2008-2023, this was calculated at ten cents per meal, then was adjusted in 2023 to the present meal calculation rate of 25 cents per meal.

About Meijer : Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting meijer.

