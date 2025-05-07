Smoothstack's Apprenticeship Excellence Recognized With 2025 Gold Stevie® Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Gold StevieAward acknowledges Smoothstack's outstanding achievements in workforce development, innovation, and career transformation. The company's unique apprenticeship model, which combines paid training with real-world job placement, has received consistently positive reviews from participants and industry partners alike.

"Winning the Gold Stevie® Award is a tremendous honor that validates the real-world impact of our apprenticeship program," said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack. "We are proud to help launch successful technology careers and empower our apprentices to achieve their full potential."

Smoothstack's program has been lauded for offering apprentices the opportunity to gain in-demand skills while earning competitive salaries, setting a new standard for tech workforce development programs nationwide.

The American Business Awards®, known as the premier business awards program in the United States, recognize excellence across industries. Winners are selected by a panel of more than 250 respected executives, entrepreneurs, and educators.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

With growing demand for skilled IT professionals, Smoothstack remains focused on expanding its apprenticeship program and continuing to offer trusted, high-impact pathways to meaningful careers.

