Transglobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) Prioritizes Development And Pre-Market Launch Of Flagship Social App “Dateguard”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH), a forward-focused technology incubator, is pleased to announce that it has officially prioritized the development and pre-market rollout of DateGuard, its flagship social and dating application. Built with a next-generation focus on user safety, transparency, and AI-driven compatibility, DateGuard represents a major leap in TMSH's evolution into a technology-first portfolio company.

Introducing DateGuard: Where Safety Meets Smart Matching

Designed to address key shortcomings in the traditional dating app experience, DateGuard brings an intelligent and proactive approach to user engagement. The platform will feature:



Predictive AI engines to analyze compatibility and conversation patterns

Real-time identity verification to limit fake profiles and catfishing

Automated risk scoring to detect and flag suspicious interactions Gamified conversation prompts to reduce ghosting and increase authentic dialogue

“Online dating has entered a new era, where safety and genuine connection are now top priorities for users,” said CEO, Michael Berman .“DateGuard is being built from the ground up to deliver a platform that prioritizes trust, transparency, and tech-enhanced experiences.”

Strategic Pre-Marketing to Fuel Anticipation

To build awareness ahead of launch, TMSH has initiated a comprehensive pre-marketing campaign, including:



A beta sign-up portal for early adopters and influencers

A social media teaser campaign to highlight core app features

Video content showcasing AI capabilities and user protection protocols Early outreach to college organizations and safety advocacy groups

The company has partnered with leading marketing strategist Jason Fishman, founder and CEO of DNA, to craft and execute a multi-platform brand strategy aimed at today's tech-savvy, safetyconscious dating audience.

About Jason Fishman & DNA

Jason Fishman has over 10 years of experience as a“New Media Enthusiast,” who specializes in planning, activating, and managing scalable marketing strategies across a wide spectrum of industries and goals. He is a recognized expert in digital channels including search engines, social media platforms, programmatic ad exchanges, influencer networks, email automation, content marketing, and strategic partnerships.

Jason has held leadership roles across the agency, brand, and vendor sides of the marketing ecosystem, enabling him to structure unique and effective opportunities for DNA's clients. Notably, he managed the Product Marketing Division of a major mobile ad network, representing ad inventory for more than 1,500 print publishers' tablet apps and working directly with many Top 100 advertisers.

Leveraging his expertise in traffic algorithms and digital funnel conversion, Jason now applies this experience to help scale brands using performance-driven marketing tactics. Since founding DNA in 2014, Jason and his team have worked with over 350 brands and delivered industryleading results across eCommerce, lead generation, and digital fundraising campaigns. DNA has successfully supported more than 150 capital-raising initiatives under Reg CF, Reg A, Reg D, and international blockchain offerings, producing over nine figures in funding.

Funding Secured for Full-Scale Development

The DateGuard initiative is backed by a funding facility of up to $600,000, secured through a strategic bridge loan agreement with Now Corp (OTC: NWPN). These funds are allocated toward:



Front-end and back-end mobile application development

AI feature integration and testing

User interface design and experience optimization Content production, user testing, and campaign analytics

According to Statista, the global online dating industry is projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2028, with a user base exceeding 441 million. By focusing on enhanced security, personalized experiences, and innovative matching technology, DateGuard is strategically positioned to meet rising demand and carve out a competitive niche in this high-growth market.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded, innovation-driven company dedicated to building technology platforms that solve real-world problems with a human-first approach. By harnessing artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and ethical design, the company is committed to delivering solutions that improve financial wellness, emotional connection, and everyday life experiences.

Learn more at: msgholdings.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those regarding TransGlobal Assets Inc.'s business strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projected costs, prospects, and plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "continue," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize the Incued platform or other technologies, its ability to generate revenue or secure strategic partnerships, regulatory changes, competition, and general economic, market, or business conditions.

TransGlobal Assets Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

