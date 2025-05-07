Steve Walker Joins ARA Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albuquerque, NM, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce Steve Walker has joined the ARA Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors.

Steve earned a Ph.D. and B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and brings many years of experience in the defense industry. He serves as an independent consultant providing expertise to industry, academia, and government on defense technology development and strategic innovation.

Steve recently retired from his position as vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) of Lockheed Martin, where he was responsible for the company's technology strategy, internal research and development (R&D) investments, strategic partnerships, and laboratories. He was previously responsible for driving development of emerging military technologies as the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 2017 to 2020.

Steve also served as deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology, and Engineering from 2010 to 2012, where he was responsible for developing the technology investment strategy for the Air Force's annual $2 billion science and technology program, as well as providing functional management of more than 14,000 military and civilian scientists and engineers.

Steve was awarded Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and Member of the National Academy of Engineering for his nationally recognized work in hypersonic systems. He is an SRI International board director and former member of the Defense Science Board (DSB).

“We are incredibly pleased that Dr. Walker has joined the board, said ARA CEO and President Rob Sues.“With his extensive experience leading research and development in his senior roles in the defense industry, he will be a great asset to ARA, providing valuable insights on ARA's strategic initiatives as we continue to grow.”

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

