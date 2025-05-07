Sterling Lexicon Welcomes New Senior Vice President Of Sales, USA

Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS

- David Dance, President JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sterling Lexicon, a global leader in workforce mobility solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Denise Mitchell, CRP, GMS as the new Senior Vice President of Sales, USA. With her extensive experience in business development, client relationship management, and team leadership within the global talent mobility industry, Denise will play a pivotal role in driving growth and strengthening client partnerships across the United States.Denise brings a proven track record of success to Sterling Lexicon, with expertise that includes strategically growing revenue, building and retaining client relationships across multiple industry sectors, and fostering high-performing teams. Notable career achievements include managing a portfolio of 85 clients generating over $23 million annually, achieving 98% client retention rates, and delivering high customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceeded company goals.“Denise is a visionary leader with an unmatched ability to drive sales performance while fostering strong, meaningful relationships with clients, partners and her fellow employees," said David Dance, President, Sterling Lexicon. "Her commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to be the most trusted and caring mobility company, protecting our clients, their businesses, and their people."Denise will oversee the development and execution of sales strategies across the U.S., focusing on delivering tailored and innovative mobility solutions . With a passion for agility and collaboration, she is dedicated to supporting organizations in achieving their global talent goals while enhancing the global mobility experience for employees and their families.Sterling Lexicon's commitment to caring, agility, teamwork, innovation, and trust has earned the company a reputation as a dependable and empathetic partner for organizations navigating global talent strategies. The addition of Denise to the leadership team further reinforces this commitment, ensuring clients experience collaborative support, expert insights, and exceptional, personalized service.About Sterling LexiconYour people. Our passionSterling Lexicon works as a collaborative partner to deliver flexible, end-to-end people relocation services around the world with a tailored, caring approach. We listen to and understand each client's unique needs and leverage the intersection of people, technology and services to deliver happy, productive employees.Whether clients are moving talent for a new office, managing global assignees or recruiting new people, a partnership with Sterling Lexicon means they have integrated solutions designed to fit their business goals. Discover the positive impact Sterling Lexicon can have on global mobility programs at sterlinglexicon.

