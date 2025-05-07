Alastair Gibson Unveils Carbon Fibre Spitfires In Support Of The National Spitfire Project.

Speedform Supermarine Spitfire Sculpture

Lady At Carbon David Launch

2024 UK F1 Silverstone Winners Trophies

This Release Follows his Groundbreaking Collaborations Across Art, Motorsport, and Fashion in 2024

- Alastair GibsonBRACKLEY, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- sculptor and former Formula 1 chief mechanic, Alastair Gibson, has announced the release of his Speedform Supermarine Spitfires in support of The National Spitfire Project , uniting his passion for aviation history with cutting-edge material innovation.These striking pieces-crafted from Formula 1-grade carbon fibre - are Gibson's tribute to the legendary WWII aircraft and the pilots who flew them. Each sculpture embodies the spirit of speed, engineering, and resilience, honouring Britain's aviation legacy while pointing firmly toward the future.“The Spitfire represents ingenuity and defiance in the face of adversity,” says Gibson.“This project brings together everything I've stood for as both a mechanic and an artist-precision, legacy, and the power of transformation. Each spitfire sold for this project will contribute to raising funds for the new Spitfire monument and the UK Government will fund match.”________________________________________A Natural Evolution from Carbon DavidThis new body of work follows the critical success of Carbon David, Gibson's bold reimagining of Michelangelo's masterpiece, which premiered at the Saatchi Gallery during Focus Art Fair London 2024. Sculpted entirely from carbon fibre, Carbon David stood not only as a marvel of material engineering but as a cultural provocation-exploring themes of gender, identity, and reinvention through a live transformation of the male figure into a female form during the exhibit.This daring conceptual leap cemented Gibson's position as more than an engineer-turned-artist-it placed him in the vanguard of contemporary sculpture.________________________________________From Gallery to Grand PrixBefore Carbon David, Gibson made headlines for his Formula 1 collaboration at the 2024 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, where he was commissioned to design the official Silverstone trophies. Using salvaged F1 car parts, he created four futuristic trophies that married sustainability with motorsport prestige. The trophies were presented to podium winners including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen-each receiving not just a symbol of victory, but a work of art rooted in the soul of racing.________________________________________From Pit Lane to Paris RunwayIn the same year, Gibson crossed into the realm of high fashion, collaborating with Balenciaga's Creative Director, Demna, for their 53rd Couture Collection at Paris Fashion Week. Gibson's custom carbon fibre headpieces stunned on the runway-fusing avant-garde aesthetics with aerospace materials in a powerful statement of futurist couture.________________________________________Full Circle: The SpitfireNow, with the launch of the Speedform Supermarine Spitfires, Gibson brings these worlds together. Each sculpture is the culmination of a journey-from motorsport engineering to fine art, from classical forms to future-focused fashion. The project doesn't just celebrate the Spitfire-it leverages everything Gibson has mastered: structural integrity, elegance in form, and reverence for icons.The Speedform Supermarine Spitires Available via CarbonArt45, with a portion of proceeds supporting the preservation and education around Britain's aviation history.________________________________________About Alastair GibsonAlastair Gibson is an established artist and former F1 chief mechanic and his carbon fibre sculptures are collected worldwide. His works explore the intersection of technology, legacy, and form-bridging the gap between machine and meaning.

Josh Rowland

CarbonArt45

+44 1280 706045

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Carbon David Show Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.