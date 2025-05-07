South Sudan: Tonj East Communities Take Fragile Steps Toward Lasting Peace

Years of persistent violence have left deep scars in Tonj East, Warrap State. Revenge killings, cattle raids, and unresolved grievances have become tragically routine, taking hundreds of lives and shattering the futures of countless families. But in Kuajok, the state capital, a hopeful story has begun to unfold.

Brought together by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, alongside Warrap's Ministry of Peacebuilding and the Council of Churches, community leaders from across Tonj East-including elders, politicians, women, youth, and faith-based representatives-spent two intense days searching for solutions beyond the violence.

Participants spoke candidly, acknowledging painful truths rarely aired in public.

Madot Dut Deng, a state parliamentarian, vividly captured the underlying issues driving the persistent cycle of conflict:

“There is no accountability. When people are killed, when cattle are stolen, nobody faces justice, and no compensation is made. Guns remain in the hands of civilians, and the government is hesitant. If this continues, revenge killings won't stop.”

This stark assessment echoed a widely held frustration: despite repeated dialogues, peace remains elusive.

Women, who often bear the heaviest burden, openly shared their experience.

“In night raids, no one checks whom they kill. It is women and children who pay the highest price. Even when our sons fight each other, the loss is always ours,” explains women's representative, Nyaroun Buoi Mel.

She described how more than 200 lives were lost in just one incident earlier this year.

“People often seem more concerned with lost cattle than lost lives.”

Despite the challenges, a cautious hope emerged through the dialogue.

For the first time in recent memory, community leaders signed a collective pledge to stop the violence, discourage retaliatory attacks, and open blocked roads. Two community committees were established to oversee implementation and monitor progress in the hope these resolutions won't simply become empty promises.

UNMISS Acting Head of Field Office, Adewuyi Adewumi, reminded participants that peace is not a destination, it is an ongoing responsibility.

“We've supported many dialogues. But ultimately, peace cannot be maintained by outsiders. The responsibility lies with all of you,” he emphasized.

A key focus was disarmament with leaders recognizing that as long as civilians carry arms, peace will remain fragile.

“Those fighting aren't strangers; they're our brothers, cousins, and children. Conflict here isn't abstract-it's deeply personal,” said Member of Parliament, Piot Makuei Piot.

The leaders committed to sensitizing their communities about the voluntary surrender of weapons, with a united message: peace is a choice worth making.

