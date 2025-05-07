Innovative Arcticcollagen To Trigger A Tidal Wave Of Marine Collagen Awareness And Benefits

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Marine collagen is a modern day, science-supported 'fountain of youth' of sorts," said ArcticCollagen Co-Founder Jasmien Winqvist. "And while the collagen market is expanding fast, consumers need to be aware that collagen solutions are not created equal."

"Many land-based, animal sources contain hormones or antibiotics; many collagen products have an unpleasant taste or texture. ArcticCollagen sources from wild caught fish and has developed a proprietary formulation to enhance Collagen Synthesis and boost the body's natural collagen production while adding a refined taste," added Winqvist.

According to Global Market Insights , marine collagen's popularity has grown due to its anti-aging properties, with demand driven by those seeking non-invasive beauty solutions. More hypoallergenic and accessible for those with dietary restrictions, it's also closer to human collagen which might improve supporting skin health and reduce signs of aging.

"What stands us apart are the highest quality, sustainable raw materials we use during the production process, garnering the purest source of natural collagen peptides available on the market today," said Winqvist.

ArcticCollagen also includes hyaluronic acid, a naturally-occurring substance in the body that plays an important role in bodily functions like wound healing and joint lubrication, as well as Vitamin C, both of which support cellular structures and skin health.

"The result? A formulation that refreshes the body inside and out, providing a radiant glow," smiled Winqvist. "We are so excited for our upcoming Amazon launch! It will be the first of many far-reaching sales platforms to help ArcticCollagen meet the demand for elevated wellness."

About ArcticCollagen:

ArcticCollagen is a 100% natural, premier hydrolyzed marine collagen enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for optimal absorption. ArcticCollagen only uses high quality and sustainable raw materials during the production process which warrants the purest source of natural collagen peptides available on the market today. ArcticCollagen delivers 8,000mg of marine collagen and 8g of lean protein in a single dose.

