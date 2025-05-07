Barbachano International Climbs Higher - Now #8 On Forbes' Top Executive Search Firms List

"Eight years ago, we ranked #155. Today, we're #8." - Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano

"We're proud to move even closer to the top," said Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, CEO of Barbachano International. "In 2017, we made a promise to ourselves, to reach the top 10 by staying focused on what matters: delivering exceptional value, treating clients and candidates with care, and building a team that believes in long-term impact over short-term wins. Eight years ago, we ranked #155. Today, we're #8. That journey has been nothing short of transformative."

Ortiz-Barbachano added, "To our clients and candidates-thank you for trusting us. And to our team-this win belongs to you."

Octavio Lepe, Executive Vice President, added, "We're grateful for the recognition, but what means most is knowing that our work continues to make a real difference for our clients. We take pride in building strong, lasting partnerships and staying focused on what they need - not just today, but as they grow."

The Forbes ranking , created in collaboration with Statista, are based on thousands of direct recommendations from HR professionals, hiring managers, and recruiting peers. Barbachano International's inclusion in both categories underscores its strong reputation and results-driven approach across a wide range of industries and both executive and professional-level functions.

